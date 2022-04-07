HT Auto
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dash
Hero Electric Dash
La
₹50,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - stroke-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02550,000
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47550,000
RTO
5,8580
Insurance
5,7870
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7841,074

