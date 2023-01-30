HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPassion Pro vs Xoom 110

Hero Passion Pro vs Hero Xoom 110

Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Ex-showroom price
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm56.5 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc110.9 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - strokeSI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
21
Gear Box
Constant MeshVariomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02583,250
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47569,684
RTO
5,8586,105
Insurance
5,7877,461
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7841,789
