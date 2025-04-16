In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 80,848
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|10.87 PS PS