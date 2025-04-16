In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 84,448
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|69 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|10.84 PS PS