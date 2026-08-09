hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPassion Pro vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240

Hero Passion Pro vs Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240

In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Passion xtec [2022-20240
BrandHeroHero
Price₹ 65,740₹ 81,538
Mileage68.21 kmpl56 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc113.2 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS9.15 PS PS

Filters
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Passion XTEC [2022-20240
Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240
Drum
₹81,538*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
2036 mm2036 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1270 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg117 kg
Height
1113 mm1113 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm799 mm
Width
715 mm715 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
22.48 mm-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
13.70s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
14.14s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
8.63s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.11s-
Quarter Mile
21.77s @ 91.27kmph-
Highway Mileage
70 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.41s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
40.46 mm-
City Mileage
68.21 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.68 kmph-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc113.2
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - strokeAir cooled 4 stroke
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
Constant Mesh4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Twin shox-
Front Suspension
Conventional fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
AutosailSide-Stand Engine Cut-Off
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
i3s Technology
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02594,291
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47581,538
RTO
5,8586,483
Insurance
5,7876,270
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7842,026

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The Hero Passion Pro has been delisted from the company's website. The commuter was introduced in 2020
Hero Passion Pro discontinued in India. Here’s what you can get instead
29 Jul 2023
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers