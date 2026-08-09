In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 81,538
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|9.15 PS PS