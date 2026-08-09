In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs HF 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Hf 100
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 59,489
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.02 PS PS