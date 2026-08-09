In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 69,430
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|124.6 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|9.09 PS PS