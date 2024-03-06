In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. Passion XTEC vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Rayzr 125 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 81,038 ₹ 84,730 Mileage 56 kmpl 71.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 113.2 cc 125 cc Power 9.15 PS PS 8.02 PS PS