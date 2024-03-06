HT Auto
Hero Passion XTEC vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Passion XTEC vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Rayzr 125
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 81,038₹ 84,730
Mileage56 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc125 cc
Power9.15 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Passion XTEC
Hero Passion XTEC
Drum
₹81,038*
*Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹84,730*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
113.2125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateDry, Centrifugal
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant MeshV-belt automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,79197,856
Ex-Showroom Price
81,03884,730
RTO
6,4836,778
Insurance
6,2706,348
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0152,103

