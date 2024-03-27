In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. Passion XTEC vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Fz-fi v3 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 81,038 ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Mileage 56 kmpl 49.30 kmpl Engine Capacity 113.2 cc 149 cc Power 9.15 PS PS 12.4 PS PS