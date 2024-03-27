In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm.
On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours.
The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl.
The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Passion XTEC vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 81,038
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS