Hero Passion XTEC vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Passion XTEC vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Fz-fi v3
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 81,038₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Mileage56 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc149 cc
Power9.15 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
113.2149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,7911,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
81,0381,16,500
RTO
6,4839,296
Insurance
6,2707,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0152,854

