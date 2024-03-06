In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Passion XTEC vs Fascino 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Fascino 125 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 81,038 ₹ 80,100 Mileage 56 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 113.2 cc 125 cc Power 9.15 PS PS 8.2 bhp PS