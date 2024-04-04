In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Passion XTEC vs Urban Club 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Urban club 125 Brand Hero Vespa Price ₹ 81,038 ₹ 91,259 Mileage 56 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 113.2 cc 124 cc Power 9.15 PS PS 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS