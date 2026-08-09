In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 81,538
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS