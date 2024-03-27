In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 63,338 (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl. Passion XTEC vs Star City Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Star city plus Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 81,038 ₹ 63,338 Mileage 56 kmpl 83.09 kmpl Engine Capacity 113.2 cc 109 cc Power 9.15 PS PS 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS