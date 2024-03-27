HT Auto
Hero Passion XTEC vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Passion XTEC vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Star city plus
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 81,038₹ 63,338
Mileage56 kmpl83.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc109 cc
Power9.15 PS PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS

Passion XTEC
Hero Passion XTEC
Drum
₹81,038*
*Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
113.2109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, Multiple - Disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant Mesh4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,79178,107
Ex-Showroom Price
81,03866,895
RTO
6,4835,351
Insurance
6,2705,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0151,678

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual46,375 - 64,635**Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus vs Sport

