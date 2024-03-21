In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Passion XTEC vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Scooty pep plus Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 81,038 ₹ 65,514 Mileage 56 kmpl 50.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 113.2 cc 87.8 cc Power 9.15 PS PS 5.4 PS PS