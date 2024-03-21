HT Auto
Hero Passion XTEC vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Passion XTEC vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Scooty pep plus
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 81,038₹ 65,514
Mileage56 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc87.8 cc
Power9.15 PS PS5.4 PS PS

Passion XTEC
Hero Passion XTEC
Drum
₹81,038*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm43 mm
Max Torque
9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
113.287.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeSINGLE CYLINDER, 4 STROKE, FUEL INJECTION, AIR - COOLED, SPARK IGNITION, ETFI TECHNOLOGY
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm51 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,79176,694
Ex-Showroom Price
81,03865,514
RTO
6,4835,241
Insurance
6,2705,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0151,648

