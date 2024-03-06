HT Auto
Compare Bikes

Hero Passion XTEC vs TVS Raider

In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Passion XTEC vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 81,038₹ 95,219
Mileage56 kmpl67 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc124.8 cc
Power9.15 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Passion XTEC
Hero Passion XTEC
Drum
₹81,038*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Single Seat
₹95,219*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
113.2124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 strokeAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,7911,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
81,03895,219
RTO
6,4837,617
Insurance
6,2706,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0152,351
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

