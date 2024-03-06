In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. Passion XTEC vs Raider Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Raider Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 81,038 ₹ 95,219 Mileage 56 kmpl 67 kmpl Engine Capacity 113.2 cc 124.8 cc Power 9.15 PS PS 11.38 PS PS