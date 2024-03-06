In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price).
Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm.
On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours.
The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl.
The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.
Passion XTEC vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 81,038
|₹ 95,219
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|67 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS