Hero Passion XTEC or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. Passion XTEC vs NTORQ 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Ntorq 125 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 81,038 ₹ 84,636 Mileage 56 kmpl 47 to 54.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 113.2 cc 124.8 cc Power 9.15 PS PS 9.38 PS PS