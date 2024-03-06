In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. Passion XTEC vs Jupiter 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Jupiter 125 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 81,038 ₹ 76,000 Mileage 56 kmpl 57.27 kmpl Engine Capacity 113.2 cc 124 cc Power 9.15 PS PS 8.15 PS PS