Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.

Passion XTEC vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Brand: Hero vs TVS
Price: ₹ 81,038 vs ₹ 73,340
Mileage: 56 kmpl vs 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity: 113.2 cc vs 109.7 cc
Power: 9.15 PS vs 7.88 PS