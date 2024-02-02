In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price).
Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm.
On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours.
The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl.
The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Passion XTEC vs Jupiter Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec
|Jupiter
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 81,038
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS