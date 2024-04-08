In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm.
TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour.
The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl.
iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Passion XTEC vs iQube Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec
|Iqube electric
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 81,038
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours