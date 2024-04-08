In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Passion XTEC vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Iqube electric Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 81,038 ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range - 100 km/charge Mileage 56 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 113.2 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 5 Hours