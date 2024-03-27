In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. Passion XTEC vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Apache rtr 160 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 81,038 ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Mileage 56 kmpl 47 kmpl Engine Capacity 113.2 cc 159.7 cc Power 9.15 PS PS 13.85 Nm PS