Hero Passion XTEC vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Passion XTEC vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Tz 3.3
BrandHeroTunwal
Price₹ 81,038₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage56 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity113.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Passion XTEC
Hero Passion XTEC
Drum
₹81,038*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
113.2-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
50 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
2036 mm-
Wheelbase
1270 mm-
Kerb Weight
117 kg-
Height
1113 mm-
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
715 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Side-Stand Engine Cut-Off-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,7911,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
81,0381,15,000
RTO
6,4830
Insurance
6,2700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0152,471

