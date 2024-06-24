In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Passion XTEC vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 81,038
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.