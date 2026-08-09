In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Intruder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Intruder
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 81,538
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS PS
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS