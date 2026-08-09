Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec [2022-20240 Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand Hero Suzuki Price ₹ 81,538 ₹ 88,376 Mileage 56 kmpl 48 kmpl Engine Capacity 113.2 cc 124 cc Power 9.15 PS PS 8.6 PS PS

In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.