In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Passion XTEC Price starts at Rs. 81,038 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price).
Passion XTEC engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm.
On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
The Passion XTEC mileage is around 56 kmpl.
The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.