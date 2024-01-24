HT Auto
Hero Passion XTEC vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Hero Passion XTEC or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Passion XTEC vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec Avenis
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 81,038₹ 86,700
Mileage56 kmpl55.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc124 cc
Power9.15 PS PS8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS

Passion XTEC
Hero Passion XTEC
Drum
₹81,038*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
113.2124.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
93,7911,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
81,03886,700
RTO
6,4838,966
Insurance
6,2706,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0152,199

