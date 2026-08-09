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HomeCompare BikesPassion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Access 125

Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec [2022-20240 Access 125
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 81,538₹ 77,684
Mileage56 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc124 cc
Power9.15 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Passion XTEC [2022-20240
Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240
Drum
₹81,538*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Length
2036 mm1835 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg106 kg
Height
1113 mm1155 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm856 mm
Width
715 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
580 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
113.2124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Side-Stand Engine Cut-Off-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,29193,375
Ex-Showroom Price
81,53877,284
RTO
6,4839,752
Insurance
6,2706,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0262,006

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