In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Hero
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 81,538
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-