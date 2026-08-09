In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Hawk
|Brand
|Hero
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 81,538
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-