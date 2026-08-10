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Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge.
Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec [2022-20240 Mx3
BrandHeroKomaki
Price₹ 81,538₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-85-100 km/charge
Mileage56 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity113.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

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Passion XTEC [2022-20240
Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240
Drum
₹81,538*
*Last Recorded Price
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MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
2036 mm-
Wheelbase
1270 mm-
Kerb Weight
117 kg-
Height
1113 mm-
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
715 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
580 km80-90 km
Max Speed
90 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
113.2-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
50 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Side-Stand Engine Cut-OffRiding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,2911,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
81,5381,14,509
RTO
6,4830
Insurance
6,2704,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0262,554

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