In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge.
Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs MX3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Mx3
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 81,538
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|85-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours