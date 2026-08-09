Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs M-5 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec [2022-20240 M-5 Brand Hero Komaki Price ₹ 81,538 ₹ 99,000 Range - 100-120 km/charge Mileage 56 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 113.2 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.