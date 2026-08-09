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HomeCompare BikesPassion XTEC [2022-20240 vs XBlade

Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec [2022-20240 Xblade
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 81,538₹ 78,803
Mileage56 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc162 cc
Power9.15 PS PS13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

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Passion XTEC [2022-20240
Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240
Drum
₹81,538*
*Last Recorded Price
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XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Length
2036 mm2013 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1347 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg143 kg
Height
1113 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm795 mm
Width
715 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
580 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
113.2162.71 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
50 mm57.300 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Side-Stand Engine Cut-Off-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,2911,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
81,5381,09,264
RTO
6,4838,741
Insurance
6,2708,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0262,727

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