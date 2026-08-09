In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 81,538
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS PS
|7.84 PS PS