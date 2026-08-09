In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. Optima Li has a range of up to 65-110 km/charge.
Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Optima Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Optima li
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 81,538
|₹ 63,500
|Range
|-
|65-110 km/charge
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|334 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-