Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Nyx Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec [2022-20240 Nyx Brand Hero Hero Electric Price ₹ 81,538 ₹ 0.62 Lakhs Range - 130 km/charge Mileage 56 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 48 V Engine Capacity 113.2 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.