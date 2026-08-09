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HomeCompare BikesPassion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Nyx

Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Hero Electric Nyx

In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Nyx Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion xtec [2022-20240 Nyx
BrandHeroHero Electric
Price₹ 81,538₹ 0.62 Lakhs
Range-130 km/charge
Mileage56 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity113.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

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Passion XTEC [2022-20240
Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240
Drum
₹81,538*
*Last Recorded Price
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Nyx
Hero Electric Nyx
NYX LI
₹61,866*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm140 mm
Length
2036 mm-
Wheelbase
1270 mm-
Kerb Weight
117 kg68 kg
Height
1113 mm-
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
715 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
580 km
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
113.2-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
50 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Side-Stand Engine Cut-OffIntegrated Bottle Holder, Pep Switch,
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,29160,990
Ex-Showroom Price
81,53860,990
RTO
6,4830
Insurance
6,2700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0261,310

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