In 2026 Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price). Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl. Nyx has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Passion XTEC [2022-20240 vs Nyx Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Nyx
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 81,538
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-