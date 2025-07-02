In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.02 PS PS