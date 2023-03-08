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Hero Passion Plus vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion plus Fascino 125
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 80,328₹ 77,200
Mileage71 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc125 cc
Power21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,691*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Passion Plus Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.2 L
Length
1982 mm1920 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1280 mm
Height
1087 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg98 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm780 mm
Width
770 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
660 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 strokeAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet multi plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
YesV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel injectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
Chassis
Double cradle-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Twin tubeUnit Swing
Features
Battery Capacity
12V-3Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,00389,391
Ex-Showroom Price
76,69177,200
RTO
6,1356,176
Insurance
6,1776,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9131,921

Passion Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Passion Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,328 - 84,128**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
8 Mar 2023
The Yamaha Fascino 125 will retain the same design but will get an updated engine that gets an onboard diagnostics system
OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked
16 Feb 2023
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Hero Passion Plus launched at 76,301, gets new features
9 Jun 2023
The updated Hero Passion Plus now gets an OBD-2B compliant engine with the same mechanicals.
2025 Hero Passion Plus: Here's what has changed in the updated version of the motorcycle
15 Apr 2025
The 2025 Hero Passion Plus is now OBD-2B compliant while retaining the same mechanicals
2025 Hero Passion Plus updated with OBD-2B compliance, priced at 81,651
12 Apr 2025
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
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