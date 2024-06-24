In 2024 Hero Passion Plus or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 76,301 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Passion Plus vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Nexa
|Brand
|Hero
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 76,301
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|75 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.