In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|9.92 PS PS