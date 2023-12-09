In 2023 Hero Passion Plus or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Hero Passion Plus or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs 57,877 (last recorded price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less