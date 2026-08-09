In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 70,600
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|7.81 PS PS