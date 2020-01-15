Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm
|7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Clutch
|Wet multi plate
|-
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 stroke
|Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Constant mesh, 4 speed
|Automatic
|Starting
|Self (with i3S) & Kick
|Kick and Self Start
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|109.7 cc
|Gear Box
|Yes
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel injection
|Carburetor
|Emission Type
|BS6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹84,579
|₹75,617
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹76,301
|₹62,980
|RTO
|₹6,104
|₹5,604
|Insurance
|₹2,174
|₹5,283
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,750
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,817
|₹1,625