Hero Passion Plus or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 76,301 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Passion Plus vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion plus Scooty pep plus Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 76,301 ₹ 65,514 Mileage 75 kmpl 50.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 97.2 cc 87.8 cc Power 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm PS 5.4 PS PS