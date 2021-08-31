HT Auto
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,301*
*Ex-showroom price
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹77,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Clutch
Wet multi plateWet-Multi plate type
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 strokeSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
Stroke
49.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedManual
Starting
Self (with i3S) & KickSelf Start Only
Displacement
97.2 cc124.8 cc
Gear Box
Yes5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel injectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,5791,03,457
Ex-Showroom Price
76,30189,089
RTO
6,1048,627
Insurance
2,1745,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8172,223
