hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPassion Plus vs Raider

Hero Passion Plus vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion plus Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 80,328₹ 82,860
Mileage71 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc124.8 cc
Power21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,691*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero Passion Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L10 L
Length
1982 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1326 mm
Height
1087 mm1028 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm780 mm
Width
770 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
660 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 strokeAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Clutch
Wet multi plateWet - Multi plate type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
Yes5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel injectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
Double cradleSingle cradle tubular frame
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin tubeMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Battery Capacity
12V-3AhMF battery, 12V 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF BatteryLead Acid
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,00395,526
Ex-Showroom Price
76,69182,860
RTO
6,1356,560
Insurance
6,1776,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9132,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

Passion Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Passion Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,328 - 84,128**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Passion Plus vs Splendor Plus
Hindustan Times
Hero Passion Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,328 - 84,128**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
Passion Plus vs Shine

Raider Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar NS 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Raider vs SP 125

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.
Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Monthly EMI comparison
3 Jul 2026
A look at the Sports Red colour scheme of Passion Plus.
Hero Passion Plus launched at 76,301, gets new features
9 Jun 2023
Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
23 Apr 2026
The updated Hero Passion Plus now gets an OBD-2B compliant engine with the same mechanicals.
2025 Hero Passion Plus: Here's what has changed in the updated version of the motorcycle
15 Apr 2025
The 2025 Hero Passion Plus is now OBD-2B compliant while retaining the same mechanicals
2025 Hero Passion Plus updated with OBD-2B compliance, priced at 81,651
12 Apr 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers