In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|11.38 PS PS