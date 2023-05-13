In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.19 PS PS