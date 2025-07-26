In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS