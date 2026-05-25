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HomeCompare BikesPassion Plus vs Jupiter 125

Hero Passion Plus vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion plus Jupiter 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 80,328₹ 78,100
Mileage71 kmpl57.27 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc124.8 cc
Power21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,691*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Passion Plus Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.1 L
Length
1982 mm1852 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm163 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1275 mm
Height
1087 mm1168 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm765 mm
Width
770 mm681 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
660 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 strokeSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plateCVT-Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
YesCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel injectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
Double cradle-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Twin tubeMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Features
Battery Capacity
12V-3Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
MF BatteryMF
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,00390,380
Ex-Showroom Price
76,69178,100
RTO
6,1356,248
Insurance
6,1776,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9131,942

Passion Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
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9 Jun 2023
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