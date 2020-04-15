HT Auto
Hero Passion Plus vs TVS Jupiter

Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,301*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
STD
₹63,511*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
Clutch
Wet multi plateAutomatic
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 strokeSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Stroke
49.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedAutomatic
Starting
Self (with i3S) & KickKick and Self Start
Displacement
97.2 cc109.7 cc
Gear Box
YesCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel injectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,57979,074
Ex-Showroom Price
76,30165,497
RTO
6,1045,806
Insurance
2,1745,322
Accessories Charges
02,449
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8171,699
Expert Reviews
Verdict

TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the pricing of its much-awaited Jupiter 125 scooter which has been priced from  73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is the road test review on the tracks of TVS Motor's facility in Hosur.

TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review

