Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm
|7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Clutch
|Wet multi plate
|Automatic
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 stroke
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|48.8 mm
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|8.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Constant mesh, 4 speed
|Automatic
|Starting
|Self (with i3S) & Kick
|Kick and Self Start
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|109.7 cc
|Gear Box
|Yes
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|BS6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|53.5 mm
|On-Road Price
|₹84,579
|₹79,074
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹76,301
|₹65,497
|RTO
|₹6,104
|₹5,806
|Insurance
|₹2,174
|₹5,322
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,449
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,817
|₹1,699
TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the pricing of its much-awaited Jupiter 125 scooter which has been priced from ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is the road test review on the tracks of TVS Motor’s facility in Hosur.