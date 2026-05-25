In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|7.88 PS PS