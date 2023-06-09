Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm
|-
|Clutch
|Wet multi plate
|-
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 stroke
|-
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Constant mesh, 4 speed
|Automatic
|Starting
|Self (with i3S) & Kick
|Push Button Start
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|-
|Gear Box
|Yes
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel injection
|-
|Emission Type
|BS6
|-
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹84,579
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹76,301
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹6,104
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹2,174
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,817
|₹2,166