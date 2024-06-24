HT Auto
Hero Passion Plus vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2024 Hero Passion Plus or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 76,301 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Passion Plus vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion plus Mitra
BrandHeroTrinity Motors
Price₹ 76,301₹ 73,999
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage75 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,301*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Max Power
5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm-
Clutch
Wet multi plate-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 stroke-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedAutomatic
Starting
Self (with i3S) & KickPush Button Start
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Gear Box
Yes-
Fuel Supply
Fuel injection-
Emission Type
BS6-
Bore
50 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
1982 mm-
Ground Clearance
168 mm-
Wheelbase
1235 mm-
Height
1087 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg58 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
770 mm-
Chassis
Double cradle-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Twin tube-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
YesDigital
Odometer
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
No-
Display
AnalogYes
Battery Capacity
12V-3Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
YesLED
Turn Signal Lamp
YesLED
Headlight
YesLED
Battery Type
MF BatteryLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,57982,026
Ex-Showroom Price
76,30173,999
RTO
6,1045,919
Insurance
2,1742,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8171,763

