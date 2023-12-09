In 2024 Hero Passion Plus or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Hero Passion Plus or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours.
The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl.
The Gixxer mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
