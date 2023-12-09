In 2024 Hero Passion Plus or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Hero Passion Plus or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less