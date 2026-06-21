In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.6 PS PS