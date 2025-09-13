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Hero Passion Plus vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion plus Avenis
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 80,328₹ 83,793
Mileage71 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc124 cc
Power21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,691*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Passion Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Rear View
Speedometer View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.2 L
Length
1982 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1265 mm
Height
1087 mm1175 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg106 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm780 mm
Width
770 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
660 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
97.2 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 stroke4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
YesCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel injectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
Chassis
Double cradle-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin tubeSwing Arm
Features
Battery Capacity
12V-3Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0031,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
76,69183,793
RTO
6,1359,503
Insurance
6,1776,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9132,152

Passion Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Passion Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,328 - 84,128**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
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Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
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Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option
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A look at the Sports Red colour scheme of Passion Plus.
Hero Passion Plus launched at 76,301, gets new features
9 Jun 2023
The updated Hero Passion Plus now gets an OBD-2B compliant engine with the same mechanicals.
2025 Hero Passion Plus: Here's what has changed in the updated version of the motorcycle
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Latest Videos

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