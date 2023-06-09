Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|Clutch
|Wet multi plate
|-
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 stroke
|4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|57.4 mm
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Constant mesh, 4 speed
|Automatic
|Starting
|Self (with i3S) & Kick
|Kick and Self Start
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|124.3 cc
|Gear Box
|Yes
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|BS6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|52.5 mm
|On-Road Price
|₹84,579
|₹1,02,325
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹76,301
|₹86,700
|RTO
|₹6,104
|₹8,966
|Insurance
|₹2,174
|₹6,659
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,817
|₹2,199